Philippines logs 1,474 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 47,000

The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,474 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,824,499.

20-11-2021
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Manila [Philippines], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,474 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,824,499.

The DOH also reported that 205 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 46,903.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 22 million people since the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

