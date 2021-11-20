Philippines logs 1,474 new COVID-19 cases, death toll nears 47,000

Manila [Philippines], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The Philippines' Department of Health (DOH) reported 1,474 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday, bringing the number of confirmed cases in the Southeast Asian country to 2,824,499.

The DOH also reported that 205 more people died from COVID-19 complications, bringing the country's death toll to 46,903.

The Philippines, which has a population of around 110 million, has tested more than 22 million people since the pandemic. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)