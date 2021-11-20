Left Menu

Japan to host Quad group meet next year: US official

Japan has agreed to host a meeting of the Quad group involving the United States, Australia and India next year, White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, Kurt Campbell, said on Friday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-11-2021 16:51 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 16:51 IST
Japan to host Quad group meet next year: US official
Japan's then Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison during September Quad meeting . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Japan has agreed to host a meeting of the Quad group involving the United States, Australia and India next year, White House coordinator for the Indo-Pacific, Kurt Campbell, said on Friday. Campbell, speaking at an event of the US Institute of Peace, a Washington think tank, did not explain in detail the type of Quad meeting to be hosted by Japan next year.

Kyodo News reported that diplomatic sources previously indicated that Tokyo has explored the idea of hosting the second in-person Quad summit. "We'll work with them on timing and to make sure we follow through on what we've committed to, which is extraordinarily important, but also look at new initiatives as well," he said.

If this Quad Summit takes place it would be the first one to be hosted by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida. During the first in-person Quad summit in Washington in September, leaders of the four countries committed to a "free and open Indo-Pacific" and agreed to hold a leaders' meeting annually.

Campbell said the Quad is not a "formal alliance" and the current consensus is that "it is appropriate to be considered as an informal gathering." "I do not believe we will take steps in the near term to institutionalise" the group, he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skills

AWS launches new digital learning experience to help learners gain tech skil...

 United States
3
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
4
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021