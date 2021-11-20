Left Menu

Vietnam reports 9,531 new COVID-19 cases, 1,084,625 in total

Vietnam reported 9,531 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 9,518 locally transmitted and 13 imported, according to its Ministry of Health.

20-11-2021
Hanoi [Vitenam], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 9,531 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 9,518 locally transmitted and 13 imported, according to its Ministry of Health. Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,046 in Ho Chi Minh City, 669 in Binh Duong province, and 621 in Dong Nai province.

The infections brought the total tally to 1,084,625, with 23,685 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 900,337 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 16,773 from Friday. Over 106.5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including more than 40 million second doses, have been administered, according to the ministry.

Vietnam has by far gone through four coronavirus waves of increasing scale, complication, and infectivity. As of Saturday, the country has registered nearly 1,080,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

