Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 strikes Afghanistan's Kabul

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 on the Richter scale struck 316 kilometres south of Kabul in Afghanistan, informed the National Center for Seismology (NCS) on Saturday.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-11-2021 20:09 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 20:09 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.2, Occurred on 20-11-2021, 19:33:52 IST, Lat: 31.73 & Long: 69.65, Depth: 30 Km, Location: 316km S of Kabul, Afghanistan," NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

