Bulgarian doctor called on new Minister of Health to introduce mandatory vaccination

Sofia [Bulgaria], November 20 (ANI/Novinite): The next Minister of Health must make vaccines against COVID-19 mandatory. This government would have gone down in history if it had done so, former Minister of Health Dr Miroslav Nenkov told bTV. According to Dr Asparuh Iliev, a vaccine safety expert and head of a laboratory for brain infections in Bern, the measures we have here against the pandemic are being implemented pro forma. There is no real verification and this makes Bulgaria difficult to compare with other countries. He gave the example of Austria, which introduced compulsory vaccination for a significantly lower number of deaths from the virus.

Dr Iliev pointed out several problems - the first of them is that there is COVID and the second that the Bulgarian is in very poor health. "We are champions of cardiovascular disease in every form - hypertension, obesity. Our lifestyle is very bad and when we have very high morbidity, it affects mortality," said the doctor.

"If we imagine a situation in which we all decide to be opponents of the red light, we start to turn red and many catastrophes start, whether the interior minister will come out and explain that things are better or will mobilize police forces that to control the movement ", added Dr Miroslav Nenkov. According to Dr Asparuh Iliev, the EC is in a state of concern over the situation in our country due to the high mortality and lack of measures, and this contradicts European values. In other countries, there would have been resignations in a similar situation, he said.

According to Dr Nenkov, there is nothing wrong with the Minister of Interior and Health saying that they cannot cope with the control of the measures. "Strong political trust is needed to take decisive steps to tackle this health crisis," he said. The first step is for the new health minister to introduce compulsory vaccination from February 1st.

"First of all, a representative study should be made of what percentage of people in Bulgaria have contracted the coronavirus. Secondly, the measures should be strictly applied, and thirdly, the introduction of compulsory vaccination should be considered, because we lost too much time and too many people are dying," said Dr Asparuh Iliev. (ANI/Novinite)

