Left Menu

China could play an important role in Afghanistan's reconstruction: Taliban acting foreign minister

At a time when the Taliban regime faces problems in getting international recognition, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said China could play an important role in Afghanistan's reconstruction, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 20-11-2021 22:18 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 22:18 IST
China could play an important role in Afghanistan's reconstruction: Taliban acting foreign minister
Afghan acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

At a time when the Taliban regime faces problems in getting international recognition, Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said China could play an important role in Afghanistan's reconstruction, local media reported. Muttaqi said the interim Afghan government was in contact with senior Chinese officials. The two sides would work together to further bolster their cooperative relations, he said, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

Pajhwok Afghan News further reported that while speaking exclusively to the China Media Group (CMG), the minister hoped that Afghanistan and China could boost their trade ties. Earlier this month, the Chinese ambassador to Afghanistan Wang Yu pledged to facilitate Chinese visas for Afghan traders on an urgent basis. This comes after Afghanistan's acting foreign minister Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi met with Chinese ambassador Wang Yu.

China is among the very few countries which seem to have started engaging with the outfit. Other members of the international community are adopting a wait and watch approach. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 people

TIMELINE-How Kyle Rittenhouse went from cleaning graffiti to shooting 3 peop...

 United States
2
Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

Study discovers new link between diet, intestinal stem cells, disease

 United States
3
J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ in India

J-K’s Basantghar police station judged ‘one among best 10 police stations’ i...

 India
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021