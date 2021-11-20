Left Menu

Mongolia adds 536 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia's health ministry on Saturday confirmed 536 new local infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 378,066.

ANI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 20-11-2021 23:07 IST | Created: 20-11-2021 23:07 IST
Mongolia adds 536 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia's health ministry on Saturday confirmed 536 new local infections of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the national tally to 378,066. Meanwhile, eight more people aged over 40 died from the viral disease in the last 24 hours, leaving the death toll at 1,860, the ministry said in a statement.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 percent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses. And 554,211 people aged over 18 have got another booster dose. The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

MediaTek unveils Pentonic 2000 SoC for 8K 120Hz TVs

 Taiwan
4
Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separately in Barcelona canteen; Canada approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for children, shipments to start immediately and more

Health News Roundup: Spain’s SEAT asks unvaccinated workers to eat separatel...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021