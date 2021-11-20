Malaysia reports 6,355 new COVID-19 infections, 45 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 6,355 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Friday, bringing the national total to 2,575,888, according to the health ministry. Some 31 of the new cases are imported, with 6,324 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Another 45 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 29,937. About 5,031 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,477,314.

There are some 68,637 active cases, 542 are being held in intensive care and 268 of those are in need of assisted breathing. The country reported 105,103 vaccine doses administered on Friday alone and some 78.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.4 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

