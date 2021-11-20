Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases near 8.58 mln: Africa CDC

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,576,999 cases as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Cape Town [South Africa], November 20 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Africa reached 8,576,999 cases as of Saturday afternoon, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The Africa CDC, the specialized healthcare agency of the African Union (AU), said the death toll from the pandemic across the continent stands at 221,497. Some 8,021,861 patients across the continent have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases in the continent, according to the agency. South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 2,928,288 cases, while the northern African country of Morocco reported 948,705 cases as of Saturday afternoon.

In terms of the caseloads, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region in the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

