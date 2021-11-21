Left Menu

Japan conveys concerns to China, Russia about joint patrolling in Asia Pacific

Japan has conveyed concerns to Russia and China over joint patrolling by their air forces in the Asia Pacific region, said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Sunday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 21-11-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 13:57 IST
Japan conveys concerns to China, Russia about joint patrolling in Asia Pacific
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japan has conveyed concerns to Russia and China over joint patrolling by their air forces in the Asia Pacific region, said Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Sunday. "As previously, we informed Russia and China via diplomatic channels about our concerns about similar actions from the viewpoint of the regional security," Sputnik quoted the minister as saying.

On Friday, the Russian and the Chinese armies conducted the third joint air patrolling in the Asia-Pacific involving strategic bombers, according to the Russian Defense Ministry. The patrolling as part of the military cooperation 2021 plan was not designed to counter other countries, the ministry added.

The Chinese Defense Ministry said that China sent two H-6K aircraft to form a joint formation with two Russian Tu-95MC aircraft over the Sea of Japan and the East China Sea. During the patrol, the aircraft strictly abided by the provisions of international law and did not enter the airspace of other countries, the ministry said.

According to the ministry, this is the third joint strategic air patrol by the Chinese and Russian militaries, aiming to further develop the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination in the new era, enhance the level of strategic coordination and joint operational capabilities, and jointly maintain global strategic stability. The operation is part of the annual cooperation plan between the Chinese and Russian militaries and is not targeted at any third party. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
2
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smokers

Study: Stroke might be initial sign of cardiovascular disease among some smo...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021