Pak reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs

Pakistan recorded 313 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,281,872, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. A total of 28,659 people have died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, including four new deaths, Xinhua reported citing the NCOC.

According to the NCOC, over the last 24 hours, 309 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 to 1,230,734 in the Asian country. Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 474,058 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province with 442,422 coronavirus infections, Xinhua reported. (ANI)

