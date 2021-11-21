Pak reports 313 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths in last 24 hrs
Pakistan recorded 313 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,281,872, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday.
- Country:
- Pakistan
Pakistan recorded 313 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,281,872, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Sunday. A total of 28,659 people have died from COVID-19 in Pakistan, including four new deaths, Xinhua reported citing the NCOC.
According to the NCOC, over the last 24 hours, 309 more patients have recovered, bringing the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 to 1,230,734 in the Asian country. Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been the worst hit, with a total of 474,058 cases, followed by eastern Punjab province with 442,422 coronavirus infections, Xinhua reported. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nihang Sikhs demonstrate horse-riding skills in Punjab's Amritsar on Bandi Chhor Divas
Navjot Sidhu obstructing functioning of govt, spreading misinformation: Punjab AG APS Deol
Congress taking Punjab to dumps: BJP leader Tarun Chugh
Farmers stop screening of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' in Punjab's Hoshiarpur
Punjab logs 25 fresh Covid cases