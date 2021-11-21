Left Menu

Indonesia reports 314 new COVID-19 cases, 11 more deaths

Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 314 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,253,412, according to the country's Health Ministry.

21-11-2021
Jakarta [Indonesia], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Indonesia on Sunday confirmed 314 new COVID-19 cases, raising its tally of infections to 4,253,412, according to the country's Health Ministry. The ministry reported that the death toll from the virus in the country rose by 11 to 143,739, while 331 more people recovered during the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 4,101,547.

Indonesia started mass COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 13 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese Sinovac vaccine. More than 134.41 million people have received their first doses of vaccines, while over 89.22 million have taken the second doses.

Indonesia has so far administered over 224.84 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including the third booster jabs. The Indonesian government aims to vaccinate 208.2 million people in the country. (ANI/Xinhua)

