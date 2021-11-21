Left Menu

PM's Japan visit to usher in new development stage in bilateral ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Japan from Monday to Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. This is Chinh's first official visit to Japan as Vietnam's Prime Minister.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:08 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:08 IST
PM's Japan visit to usher in new development stage in bilateral ties
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo Credit -Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 21 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will pay an official visit to Japan from Monday to Thursday at the invitation of Prime Minister Kishida Fumio. This is Chinh's first official visit to Japan as Vietnam's Prime Minister. Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam told VOV that the trip will provide an opportunity for the two PMs to further discuss issues touched upon during their meeting at the recent UN climate conference (COP26) in the UK, mark a new milestone in bilateral ties, and lay the foundation for the celebration of 50 years of diplomatic relations in 2023.

It is also expected to help remove obstacles hindering economic development and exchanges due to COVID-19, creating new momentum for comprehensive development between the two countries. The two PMs will discuss a wide range of issues including economics, trade, politics, security, cultural exchanges, and human resource cooperation, according to Ambassador Nam. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021