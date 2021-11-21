Left Menu

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan wants 'political office' in third country

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) wants to open a political office in a third country, is part of one of the three demands the terrorist groups made to Pakistani authorities during their initial talks, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:55 IST
Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan wants 'political office' in third country
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) wants to open a political office in a third country, is part of one of the three demands the terrorist groups made to Pakistani authorities during their initial talks, local media reported. Citing the sources, The Express Tribune reported that the TTP in a series of meetings with Pakistani officials made three demands that include allowing the opening of a political office in a third country, reversal of the Federal Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) merger with Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and introduction of Islamic system in Pakistan.

According to the publication, Pakistani authorities told the TTP directly and through Taliban interlocutors that these demands were not acceptable. The TTP was particularly told in categorical terms that there was no question of introducing an Islamic system based on their interpretation. Also, the terrorist group was told that Pakistan is an Islamic republic and the country's Constitution clearly states that all laws in Pakistan have to be in conformity with the teachings of Islam. The Pakistani officials told the TTP that the state of Pakistan could only allow them to restart their lives if they fulfil certain conditions.

Those conditions include accepting the writ of the state, laying down arms, and public apology over the terrorist acts committed by them. If they meet those demands, Pakistan can consider giving them amnesty, paving way for their mainstreaming, The Express Tribune reported. Meanwhile, Pakistan and the TTP entered into a month-long truce starting November 9. The ceasefire was the result of a series of meetings held between the Pakistani officials and the TTP representatives in Afghanistan. The talks were brokered by the Taliban government, particularly the Haqqani network. Both sides held at least three rounds of talks--one in Kabul and the other two meetings took place in Khost.

The opposition parties have criticised the Imran Khan led-PTI government for entering into an agreement with the TTP. Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said, "No one was taken into confidence on the issue of talks with the banned TTP and no consensus was reached in this regard," reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
2
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.348: What's new?

 Global
4
DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Methodology

DeepSphere.AI Personalizes Complex AI Curriculum Using Cognitive Learning Me...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021