Sudan's removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated on Sunday after he and Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, general commander of the Sudanese Armed Force, signed a political declaration to end the current political crisis, the official Sudan TV reported.

ANI | Khartoum | Updated: 21-11-2021 19:55 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 19:55 IST
Hamdok reappointed as Sudan's PM after deal signed to end political crisis
Abdalla Hamdok (File pic). Image Credit: ANI
Khartoum [Sudan], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Sudan's removed Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok was reinstated on Sunday after he and Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, general commander of the Sudanese Armed Force, signed a political declaration to end the current political crisis, the official Sudan TV reported. The signing ceremony of the declaration was aired live by Sudan's official TV.

The political declaration comprised of 14 items, most notably the reappointment of Hamdok as prime minister, considering the constitutional document as the constitutional reference for the transitional period, releasing of the political detainees, completing of the transitional period institutions, and investigating the killing and injury of civilians and military personnel during the recent demonstrations. The deal stipulates that Hamdok is to form a government in consultation with all the political forces except for the National Congress Party (the ruling party during the rule of ousted Sudanese President Omar al-Bashir). (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

