Nepal-India International Friendship concert held in Kathmandu as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 21-11-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 20:14 IST
Nepal-India International Friendship Concert was held here on Sunday as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of the Government of India, Indian Mission in Nepal said in a statement. The concert was organised by Swami Vivekanand Cultural Centre, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, in collaboration with DAV Sushil Kedia Vishwa Bharati School, Kathmandu and Sanskriti Bharat.

The event was inaugurated by Mahantha Thakur, senior politician and President of the Democratic Socialist Party of Nepal, and was attended by Anil Kedia, Chairman of DAV Sushil Kedia Vishwa Bharati School and Naveen Kumar, First Secretary (Press, Information and Culture). In his remarks as Guest of Honour, Thakur emphasized upon the shared cultural heritage of India and Nepal and the significant role of young artists and students in promoting and preserving the age-old ties between the two friendly neighbours.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Kumar, First Secretary (Press, Information and Culture) thanked the artists from India and Nepal for their scintillating performances and contribution to bringing the people of the two countries together through their art. Celebrated artists from India- vocalist Dr. Ranjana Jha, dancers Yamini Sharma and Rijula Mishra- and Swajan Raghubanshi Group from Nepal enthralled the audience with thier performances. Young students from CBSE schools in India and Nepal put on display a cultural extravaganza, read the statement.

"The event was part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', an initiative of the Government of India to celebrate and commemorate 75 years of India's independence," the statement added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

