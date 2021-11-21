Left Menu

Russian Security Council warns of increased risks of Ukrainian provocations in Black Sea

Moscow sees increased risks of Ukraine's provocations in Crimea and in the Azov and Black Seas, Alexander Grebenkin, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said on Sunday.

Updated: 21-11-2021 20:24 IST
Moscow [Russia], November 21 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow sees increased risks of Ukraine's provocations in Crimea and in the Azov and Black Seas, Alexander Grebenkin, the deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said on Sunday. For the past years, the Ukrainian leadership has been promoting ideas of radical nationalism and Russophobia, and depicting Russia as the "aggressor" for own political goals, which has led to a deterioration of security situation at the border between the two countries, Grebenkin noted in an interview with Rossiyskaya Gazeta.

"Recently, the risks of provocations by the Ukrainian special services and radical organizations concerning Crimea and maritime economic activity and transport crossings in the Azov and Black Seas have increased," Grebenkin said. In particular, there has been an increase in cross-border crime associated with illegal movement of weapons, ammunition and explosives, as well as smuggling of drugs, goods, cargo and fuel, he added.

Additionally, Kiev continues its misinformation campaigns against Russian citizens living in Crimea and other border regions of Russia, the official said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

