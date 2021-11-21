Left Menu

Vietnam reports 9,889 new COVID-19 cases, 1,094,514 in total

Vietnam reported 9,889 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 9,882 locally transmitted and seven imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 21-11-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 20:25 IST
Hanoi [Vietnam], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Vietnam reported 9,889 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, including 9,882 locally transmitted and seven imported, according to the country's Ministry of Health. Most of the community cases were detected in southern localities, including 1,265 in Ho Chi Minh City, 683 in Binh Duong province, and 604 in Dong Nai province.

The infections brought the total tally to 1,094,514 with 23,761 deaths, said the ministry. Nationwide, as many as 905,500 COVID-19 patients have so far recovered, up 5,163 from Saturday. Nearly 108 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including more than 41 million second doses, have been administered, according to the ministry.

As of Sunday, Vietnam has registered nearly 1,089,000 locally transmitted COVID-19 cases since the start of the current wave in late April, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

