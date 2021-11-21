8 Chinese citizens kidnapped in DRC gold mine attack

Eight Chinese citizens were kidnapped on Sunday in the province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), while a soldier was killed, according to Congolese media. The gold mine belonged to the Chinese company Bayond Mining in the locality of Mukera. The attack took place in the morning by unknown persons, reported Sputnik.

"Several shots were fired at the Chinese site. The military fired back and, unfortunately, one of them was killed and another one was seriously injured. The investigation continues, and we have ascertained that eight Chinese were kidnapped by these offenders," Christophe Bonanee, the head of the Mukera civil society, told the Actualite news outlet. The administrator of the Fizi territory, Kawaya Aime, told the media that two more soldiers were kidnapped, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

