Afghanistan: Amid severe economic problems, hospital cuts down trees for fuel

Amid severe economic problems caused by the turmoil caused by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, a hospital was forced to cut down trees to use as cooking fuel in its kitchen.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-11-2021 21:19 IST | Created: 21-11-2021 21:19 IST
Indira Gandhi Children Hospital. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Amid severe economic problems caused by the turmoil caused by the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, a hospital was forced to cut down trees to use as cooking fuel in its kitchen. Indira Gandhi Children Hospital head, Mohammad Latif Bahir, said that the hospital cut down the trees planted in its yard to cook food for patients and employees, reported Tolo News.

"With the fall of the former government and the shortage of international aid, we face a lack of fuel. We were obliged to use the trees planted in the yard of the hospital to provide food for the patients and staff," said Bahir. A foreign organization provided the hospital with fuel for one month.

"A foreign organization pledged to provide fuel for a period of one month. If the fuel problem is not solved, the hospital will again be forced to cut down the trees," said a person in charge of the logistic affairs at the hospital. The hospital is in the meantime is struggling with an overwhelming number of patients. The doctors voiced concerns about being unpaid in the past four months, reported Tolo News.

"We have not received our salaries in almost four months. We are facing a lot of problems. Lack of good food and equipment," said Royena, a doctor. (ANI)

