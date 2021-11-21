Left Menu

Singapore reports 1,670 new COVID-19 cases

Singapore reported 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 252,188.

21-11-2021
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Singapore, November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Singapore reported 1,670 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total tally to 252,188. Of the new cases, 1,577 were in the community, 80 were in migrant worker dormitories and 13 were imported cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

A total of 1,362 COVID-19 cases are currently warded in hospitals, with 186 cases requiring oxygen supplementation in the general ward, 44 cases being unstable and under close monitoring in the intensive care units (ICUs), and 60 cases being critically ill and intubated in the ICU. The current overall ICU utilization rate is 52.9 percent. Eight more patients died from complications due to COVID-19 infection in the Southeast Asian country, bringing the death toll to 662, the ministry said. (ANI/Xinhua)

