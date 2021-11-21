Left Menu

Myanmar records 527 new COVID-19 cases, tally at 517,922

The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 517,922 in Myanmar on Sunday as 527 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Myanmar

Naypyidaw [Myanmar], November 21 (ANI/Xinhua): The number of COVID-19 infections has risen to 517,922 in Myanmar on Sunday as 527 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, according to a release from the Ministry of Health. Meanwhile, 14 more deaths were reported, raising the death toll to 19,025. The daily positivity rate is 2.55 percent, the release said.

A total of 490,913 patients have been discharged from hospitals and over 5.37 million samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Another 1 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine donated by China arrived in Myanmar's Yangon on Sunday, according to a release from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar.

Over 10.4 million people have been fully vaccinated nationwide, while over 4.91 million people have received the first jabs of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, according to the ministry.Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases on March 23 last year. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

