Imran Khan government has pushed Pakistan into quagmire of problems: Bilawal

Accusing the Imran Khan government of pushing Pakistan into a quagmire of problems, Pakistan opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the people to reject the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the next elections.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-11-2021 09:14 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 09:14 IST
Pakistan opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari. Image Credit: ANI
Accusing the Imran Khan government of pushing Pakistan into a quagmire of problems, Pakistan opposition leader Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has called on the people to reject the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the next elections. The Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman visited the mausoleum of Pir Syed Amin Al Hasnat, Leader of Tehreek-e-Pakistan in Manki Sharif, The News International reported.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had put up the most resistance against Talibanisation. He called on Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to make public the details of talks with the Pakistani Taliban.

"I have always received love from here. The referendum was won in favour of Pakistan thanks to Pir of Manki Sharif. The sacrifices of the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa against terrorism cannot be forgotten," he said He said that KP had put up the most resistance against TalibBanisation, the government should make public the details of talks with TTP, Imran Khan had pushed Pakistan into a quagmire of problems. The people should reject the so-called change in the next elections.

Pakistan government and the TTP have agreed on a complete ceasefire. The Taliban dispensation's Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani mediated talks between the two sides for the past two weeks in the southeastern province of Khost, reported Tolo News.

TTP has been active in several parts of Pakistan since 2007 and is responsible for carrying out several attacks and blasts in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

