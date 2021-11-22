Left Menu

US: Several killed, injured as car rams into holiday parade

Several people were killed and a total of over 20 suffered injuries after a car rammed into a holiday parade in Wisconsin on Sunday night (local time),

ANI | Wisconsin | Updated: 22-11-2021 09:28 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 09:28 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Several people were killed and a total of over 20 suffered injuries after a car rammed into a holiday parade in Wisconsin on Sunday night (local time), "The vehicle struck more than 20 individuals, some of the individuals were children and there are some fatalities as a result of this incident," Waukesha Police Chief Daniel Thompson told reporters on Sunday evening without providing an exact number or any additional information on fatalities.

The Waukesha Holiday Parade was live-streamed on the city's Facebook page on Sunday. A video from the parade showed a red SUV car driving through the crowd and hitting people on its way, Sputnik reported. Local media said that more than one person was killed and multiple others were injured. There were also reports of shots having been fired from the car window.

"An officer did discharge his weapon at the suspect's vehicle to try to stop the vehicle. No bystanders were injured as a result of the weapon discharge," Thompson specified at the Sunday press conference adding that "we do not believe that there were any shots that were fired from the vehicle." The White House said it was aware of the situation in Waukesha.

"The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident. We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed," a White House official said as quoted by CBS. According to Waukesha police, it is unclear whether the Sunday car incident is related to terrorism. (ANI)

