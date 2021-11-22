S Korea: Mirae Asset says ETFs to invest in US exceeds 5 trillion won in net assets

Seoul [South Korea], November 22 (ANI/Global Economic): Mirae Asset Fund Services announced on the 19th that the total net asset of ETF (Exchanged Traded Fund) to invest in the U.S. exceeded 5 trillion won. According to the Korea Exchange, the total net worth of 14 TIGER ETF stocks to invest in the U.S. was 5.2856 trillion won at the closing price on the 18th. It jumped 4.1095 trillion won from 1.1761 trillion won at the end of last year.

The net asset of 'TIGER U.S. NASDAQ 100 ETFs' was 1.6386 trillion won, up 1.571 trillion won from the end of last year. These ETFs follows 'NASDAQ 100' index, which shows investments in 100 leading NASDAQ companies in the U.S. new growth industries. 'TIGER U.S. S&P500 ETF' surpassed 1 trillion won in net assets for the second time. As these two ETFs are traded on the Korea Exchange, it is easier to trade and cheaper than offshore ETFs. Mirae Asset Fund Services said there is no need for currency exchange, and the expense ratio is relatively lower than QQQ and SPY. It can be also traded by personal annuity accounts. (ANI/Global Economic)

