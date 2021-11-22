Left Menu

South Korea: LG U+ is suspected of forcing Disney+ subscription

LG U+ is recently suspected that it forced customers to subscribe to Disney+, an online OTT service.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 22-11-2021 10:17 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 10:17 IST
South Korea: LG U+ is suspected of forcing Disney+ subscription
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • South Korea

Seoul [South Korea], November 22 (ANI/Global Economic): LG U+ is recently suspected that it forced customers to subscribe to Disney+, an online OTT service. According to the mobile industry on the 19th, LG U+ signed an exclusive contract with Disney+ tosupply contents on IPTV, and has been providing combined IPTV and Disney+ service for 24,600 won per month since the 11th.

Recently, some LG U+ agencies reportedly sent text messages to sales agencies that they cannotopen customers' mobile phones unless customers subscribe to the Disney+ service. It is pointed out that customers were forced to subscribe to Disney+ to open their mobile phones.It is a violation of the law for mobile carriers to refuse to provide mobile services such as openingphones without justifiable reasons.

It is analyzed that LG U+, which has signed the exclusive IPTV partnerships with global OTT services such as Disney+ following Netflix, overly sold the service to expand its IPTV market share. In response, an official from LG U+ said, "LG U+ banned overheated sales by distributors," and that, "If there are more issues regarding this, we will take corrective actions through an additional investigation." (ANI/Global Economic)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021