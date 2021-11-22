South Korea: LG U+ is suspected of forcing Disney+ subscription

Seoul [South Korea], November 22 (ANI/Global Economic): LG U+ is recently suspected that it forced customers to subscribe to Disney+, an online OTT service. According to the mobile industry on the 19th, LG U+ signed an exclusive contract with Disney+ tosupply contents on IPTV, and has been providing combined IPTV and Disney+ service for 24,600 won per month since the 11th.

Recently, some LG U+ agencies reportedly sent text messages to sales agencies that they cannotopen customers' mobile phones unless customers subscribe to the Disney+ service. It is pointed out that customers were forced to subscribe to Disney+ to open their mobile phones.It is a violation of the law for mobile carriers to refuse to provide mobile services such as openingphones without justifiable reasons.

It is analyzed that LG U+, which has signed the exclusive IPTV partnerships with global OTT services such as Disney+ following Netflix, overly sold the service to expand its IPTV market share. In response, an official from LG U+ said, "LG U+ banned overheated sales by distributors," and that, "If there are more issues regarding this, we will take corrective actions through an additional investigation." (ANI/Global Economic)

