Pak's anti-graft body claims to have concrete evidence of money laundering by notable personalities

Pakistan's anti-graft body -- National Accountability Bureau --- has claimed that it has concrete evidence of money-laundering using fake accounts by big fish. The alleged fake accounts were by the names, 'falooda wala', 'chhabri wala' and 'papar wala' etc., reported Pakistan's The News International citing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman and Justice (R) Javedax Iqbal.

"The learned accountability courts in which NAB had filed references against accused persons are the relevant authority to decide about the innocence of any accused person as per law," Iqbal said. Iqbal mentioned that NAB would carry out its duties in an unbiased manner, without paying heed to any media report or propaganda. The bureau is entrusted to solve cases on logical conclusion and hence the corruption cases will be looked into considering all the sources according to the law.

NAB has set up a Combined Investigation Team (CIT) including services of director, additional director, investigation officer, legal counsel and experts of the monetary and land revenue department, reported the News International. Talking about NAB and its duties, Iqbal mentioned that NAB was the focal institution of Pakistan under the UN Convention against corruption. Reportedly, NAB has recovered Rs 538 billion from October 2017 till October 2021.

"Pakistan is the only country with whom China has signed an MoU for eradication of corruption," quoted the News International as Iqbal saying. (ANI)

