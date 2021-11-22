Left Menu

Chile to hold second round of presidential election on December 19

Chile will hold a runoff of the presidential election in December since none of the candidates managed to get enough votes in the first round on Sunday.

Santiago [Chile], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Chile will hold a runoff of the presidential election in December since none of the candidates managed to get enough votes in the first round on Sunday. With over 94 percent of the ballots counted, Chile's far right politician Jose Antonio Kast got 27.97 percent, while his main opponent, leftist congressman Gabriel Boric, got 25.7 percent of the votes, according to the country's Electoral Service.

In order to win in the first round, a candidate must get 50 percent plus one vote. Since both Kast and Boric failed to secure the majority on Sunday, a runoff vote will be held on December 19. Chile's incumbent President Sebastian Pinera is constitutionally barred from seeking re-election. (ANI/Sputnik)

