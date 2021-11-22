Pakistan adds 269 new dengue cases, 9 deaths in single day

As many as 269 people have contracted dengue and nine people crumbled to death on Sunday in Pakistan. Citing Sindh's health department sources, Geo News reported that the death toll due to dengue has reached 22. Moreover, 78 people from Sindh have been infected by dengue overnight with 48 being from the hotspot region-Karachi, 16 from Hyderabad, nine from Umarkot, three from Tharparkar and two from Matiari.

A spokesperson from Sindh's health department revealed that the recent deaths were witnessed in the city's district Central, Korangi and Malir. As many as three people died of dengue hailing from Karachi and six people from Punjab on Sunday reported Geo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)