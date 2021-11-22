Left Menu

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

Atleast five people were killed and 40 other suffered injuries after a car rammed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin.

ANI | Wisconsin | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:00 IST
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Atleast five people were killed and 40 other suffered injuries after a car rammed into a Christmas parade in Wisconsin. "At this time, we can confirm that 5 people are deceased and over 40 are injured. However, these numbers may change as we collect additional information. Many people have self-transported to area hospitals. The Police Department has the person of interest in custody," the police wrote on its Facebook page.

The Waukesha Holiday Parade was live-streamed on the city's Facebook page on Sunday. A video from the parade showed a red SUV car driving through the crowd and hitting people on its way, Sputnik reported. The White House said it was aware of the situation in Waukesha.

"The White House is closely monitoring the situation in Waukesha and our hearts go out to everyone who has been impacted by this terrible incident. We have reached out to state and local officials to offer any support and assistance as needed," a White House official said as quoted by CBS. According to Waukesha police, it is unclear whether the Sunday car incident is related to terrorism. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021