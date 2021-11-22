Left Menu

Mongolia registers 287 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in almost 8 months

Mongolia has recorded 287 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since March 25, bringing the national tally to 378,353, the country's health ministry said Monday.

ANI | Ulaanbaatar | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:11 IST
Mongolia registers 287 new COVID-19 cases, lowest in almost 8 months
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Mongolia

Ulaanbaatar [Mongolia], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia has recorded 287 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, the lowest number since March 25, bringing the national tally to 378,353, the country's health ministry said Monday. Most of the latest confirmed cases were detected in the national capital Ulan Bator, it said. Meanwhile, the country's COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,875 after eight more patients aged over 40 died in the past day.

In recent weeks, the number of new infections has dropped significantly, and health authorities attributed it to the results of vaccination and the end of the spread of the Delta variant.Currently, there are 25,028 active COVID-19 cases across the country. So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 per cent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, among whom 565,636 people aged over 18 have got another booster dose.

The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021