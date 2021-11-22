Left Menu

Pak reports 322 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in last 24 hours

Pakistan adds 322 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,282,195, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:33 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:33 IST
Pak reports 322 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Pakistan adds 322 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and two deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total tally to 1,282,195, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Monday. As many as three people have crumbled to the deadly virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total death count in the country to 28,663, reported Xinhua citing NCOC.

Reportedly, Pakistan's southern Sindh province has been facing the brunt of the pandemic and is the worst hit, with a total of 474,243 cases. It is followed by the eastern Punjab province of Pakistan where a total of 442,479 people have been infected by COVID-19, reported Xinhua. As per NCOC, 236 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,230,970, reported Xinhua. (ANI)

