Left Menu

Russia confirms 35,681 new COVID-19 cases

Russia has confirmed 35,681 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,331,158, the federal response center said on Monday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 22-11-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 14:47 IST
Russia confirms 35,681 new COVID-19 cases
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia has confirmed 35,681 new COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, bringing the cumulative total to 9,331,158, the federal response center said on Monday. "Over the past 24 hours, 35,681 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in 85 regions in Russia, including 2,319 cases (6.5%) without clinical symptoms," the center said, adding that the rate of increase fell to 0.38%.

Moscow registered 2,786 new COVID-19 cases. The Russian capital was followed by Saint Petersburg with 2,215 new cases, and the Moscow region with 1,784 new cases. The response center reported a record 1,241 deaths linked to the coronavirus, bringing the country's death toll to 265,336.

In the same 24 hours, 28,713 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals across the country, bringing the total to 8,053,643. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021