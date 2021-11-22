Second flight to return migrants from Belarus to their countries planned in Nov: President

Minsk [Belarus], November 22 (ANI/Sputnik): Belarus is preparing another flight to transport migrants back to their countries of origin in late November, President Alexander Lukashenko said on Monday.

"We will try to do everything these people, refugees want. Their desires are a law for us. If they want to return to Iraq, Syria - you see, we have organized a flight. We are preparing another flight at the end of the month if enough people want [to return], "Lukashenko said, as quoted by the state-run Belta news agency. (ANI/Sputnik)

