Left Menu

MEA negates media reports regarding probable chief guest for Republic Day 2022

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday negated media speculations about the probable chief guest for Republic Day 2022.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:35 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:35 IST
MEA negates media reports regarding probable chief guest for Republic Day 2022
President Ram Nath Kovind at the Republic Day parade 2021.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday negated media speculations about the probable chief guest for Republic Day 2022. In response to a media report regarding the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2022, the MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen a speculative media report regarding the Chief Guest for Republic Day 2022. The report is inaccurate and has no factual basis."

It was reported by the media that India was planning to have leaders of the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) countries in New Delhi for the Republic Day celebrations next year. It is a subregional grouping consisting of seven South Asian countries - India, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, and Thailand.

In 2020, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro was the chief guest at the Republic Day parade while in 2021 no chief guest was invited due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021