Rajnath Singh recalls heroic fight of Muktibahini, Indian Armed Forces in Liberation of Bangladesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday recalled the heroic fight by the Muktibahini and the Indian Armed Forces in the Liberation of Bangladesh.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-11-2021 22:32 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 22:32 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at High Commission of Bangladesh to attend Bangladesh Armed Forces Day. (Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday recalled the heroic fight by the Muktibahini and the Indian Armed Forces in the Liberation of Bangladesh. He was at the High Commission of Bangladesh to attend Bangladesh Armed Forces Day today.

"Attended the Bangladesh Armed Forces Day event today at the High Commission of Bangladesh. Recalled the heroic fight by the Muktibahini and the Indian Armed Forces in the Liberation of Bangladesh. The spirit of 1971 continues to nourish India-Bangladesh relations," tweeted Singh. India shares historical and civilizational ties with Bangladesh. India Bangladesh relations have remained friendly ever since the independence of Bangladesh from Pakistan in 1971. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

