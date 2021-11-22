Left Menu

5th East Asia Summit Conference on Maritime Security Cooperation to be held in Kolkata

Updated: 22-11-2021
  • India

The fifth East Asia Summit (EAS) conference on Maritime Security Cooperation will be held in Kolkata on November 23-24, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement on Monday. The event is being organized by India in partnership with Australia.

According to the statement, apart from the two governments, organizers include the ASEAN-India Centre (AIC) at Research and Information System for Developing Countries (RIS) in collaboration with the National Maritime Foundation (NMF) of Australia and the Research Centre for East and North East Regional Studies, Kolkata (CENERS-K). India will be represented by Riva Ganguly Das, Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs.

During the conference, experts from both government and academia from the EAS participating countries will deliberate upon various aspects of maritime security cooperation under four thematic sessions, namely maritime security; resource and information sharing; science and technology cooperation; and pandemic and disaster risk reduction and management. The event will conclude with a panel discussion on the way forward, read the statement. (ANI)

