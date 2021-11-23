Left Menu

Bezos' lawsuit delays NASA's lunar plan, leaves US vulnerable to be superseded by China

NASA denied Jeff Bezos's private space firm, Blue Origin, a contract to develop a moon lander for America's return to the moon following which Bezos filed a lawsuit against his country in response.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 09:50 IST
Bezos' lawsuit delays NASA's lunar plan, leaves US vulnerable to be superseded by China
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

NASA denied Jeff Bezos's private space firm, Blue Origin, a contract to develop a moon lander for America's return to the moon following which Bezos filed a lawsuit against his country in response. "Bezos couldn't win the NASA contract on merit because he charged millions of dollars more than his competition. His Plan B of having his home-state U.S. senator force NASA to select a second contractor for the mission, which would have cost taxpayers USD 10 billion, also failed. So, his strategy of getting more money from the public treasury hinged entirely upon this NASA lawsuit," reported the Washington Times.

The Court ruled against Blue Origin and permitted the development of the lander to continue. Recently, NASA administrator Nill Nelson at a press conference revealed that NASA will have to delay the landing a year because of the lost development time it incurred because of the lawsuit filed by Bezos, reported Washington Times.

The delay due to Bezos's lawsuit puts the US at the backfoot. Experts believe that China's lunar programme is extremely capable of reaching the moon in the coming three to four years. China is planning to launch a fleet of solar panels into space as an energy source and to return it to earth by 2035. The energy generating system is anticipated to have equal power as a nuclear plant by 2050, reported the Washington Times.

China is further planning to establish and set up an enormous space station, mine asteroids, have gas stations, etc., to have control over NASA. Russia and China reportedly have agreed to establish a moon base. US National security experts fear consequent geopolitical consequences in the years ahead, including but not limited to anti-American military operations, reported the Washington Times. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021