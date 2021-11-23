Left Menu

Former South Korean President Chun Doo Hwan dies

Former South Korean President Chun Doo Hwan died at the age of 90 in Seoul on Tuesday.

ANI | Seoul | Updated: 23-11-2021 10:18 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:18 IST
South Korea Flag. Image Credit: ANI
  • South Korea

Former South Korean President Chun Doo Hwan died at the age of 90 in Seoul on Tuesday. Chun Doo Hwan, after the military coup in 1979 took over and held the presidency from 1979 till 1988, reported Kyodo News.

As per Kyodo News, he died on Tuesday at his home, stated Yonhap News Agency. In the aftermath of the 1979 military coup, corruption and treason charges were framed against Chun Doo Hwan. He was sentenced to death in the year 1997 but later the sentence got reduced to life imprisonment.

Chun Doo Hwan received an amnesty in 1997, reported Kyodo News. (ANI)

