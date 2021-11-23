Left Menu

Taliban to appoint new envoys, officials to Afghanistan's diplomatic missions abroad

The Taliban on Monday said that new envoys and officials will be appointed to Afghanistan's diplomatic missions abroad.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 23-11-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:22 IST
The Taliban on Monday said that new envoys and officials will be appointed to Afghanistan's diplomatic missions abroad. Inamullah Samangnai, the Deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, said currently most of Afghanistan's diplomatic missions abroad are run by envoys appointed by the former government. He said the Islamic Emirate is in contact with the Afghanistan embassies abroad.

"Soon activities will improve, and some people will be introduced instead of those who are not present and have left their jobs. Or, some people who are a better alternative will be introduced in embassies and consulates," he said. Meanwhile, a number of former diplomats said the appointment of ambassadors to Afghanistan's diplomatic missions by the Taliban is not possible, unless the international community recognizes the Islamic Emirate, reported Tolo News.

"Appointing new people to the diplomatic missions is not possible unless the Taliban government is recognized by the countries in which they want to appoint new people," said Shukria Barakzai, the former Afghan ambassador to Norway. "If (Kabul) does not have good political relations with those embassies, those embassies cannot do their jobs properly because they need a budget for the salaries of their staff and for the expenses of the embassies," said Ahmad Khan Andar, a political activist.

Ten countries have opened their embassies in Kabul, but the Islamic Emirate has only appointed new diplomats in Afghanistan's embassy in Pakistan, reported Tolo News.

