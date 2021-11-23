45 people killed in bus accident in Bulgaria
At least 45 people were killed in a bus accident in western Bulgaria early on Tuesday, local media reports.
ANI | Sofia | Updated: 23-11-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:34 IST
- Country:
- Bulgaria
Sofia [Bulgaria], November 23 (ANI/Xinhua): At least 45 people were killed in a bus accident in western Bulgaria early on Tuesday, local media reports.
Twelve children were among the victims, and seven people with burns were rushed to an emergency hospital in the capital. (ANI/Xinhua)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement