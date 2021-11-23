Left Menu

Mongolia logs 525 new COVID-19 cases, 10 more deaths

Mongolia registered 525 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 378,878 and 1,885 respectively, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

Ulaanbaatar [Momgolia], November 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Mongolia registered 525 new COVID-19 cases and 10 more related deaths over the past 24 hours, bringing the national counts to 378,878 and 1,885 respectively, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.

So far, around 2.24 million people, or 66 per cent of the country's population, have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, and 577,066 people aged over 18 have got another booster dose.

The health ministry said at least half of the population is supposed to receive a booster. (ANI/Xinhua)

