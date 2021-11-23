Left Menu

Kia's new Niro teaser images released, to be unveiled at the Seoul Mobility Show

Kia released teaser images of its new Niro, a dedicated eco-friendly sports utility vehicle (SUV) model, on November 22.

Seoul [South Korea], November 23 (ANI/Global Economic): Kia released teaser images of its new Niro, a dedicated eco-friendly sports utility vehicle (SUV) model, on November 22. The new Niro is the first new-generation model to be released in 5 years since the first generation Niro in 2016.

As a lineup of the first-generation Niro consists only of eco-friendly models such as hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles (EVs), the new Niro is also expected to be released as the eco-friendly model. Kia said it has completed the unique car design by applying its new design philosophy 'Opportunity United' and one of its attributes 'Joy for Reason'.

Kia explained that the car exterior inherited the EV 'HabaNiro' concept car, which was unveiled in 2019, to implement a future-oriented image and complete simple yet high-tech body and strong details. Regarding the car interior design, Kia said, "With the combination of horizontal and diagonal shapes, the unique layout of the dashboard and door trim is outstanding. We will offer differentiated experiences to our customers by applying various eco-friendly materials and new colours."

Kia will unveil its new Niro for the first time in the world at the Seoul Mobility Show, which will be held in KINTEX, Ilsandong-gu, Gyeonggi-do, on November 25. (ANI/Global Economic)

