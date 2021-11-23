Left Menu

Prime Minister calls for further Vietnam-Japan ties

Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with former Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide and Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro in Tokyo on Tuesday.

ANI | Hanoi | Updated: 23-11-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 13:29 IST
Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh. (Photo Credit -Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Vietnam

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 23 (ANI/VOVWORLD): Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh met with former Japanese PM Suga Yoshihide and Chairman of the Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance Nikai Toshihiro in Tokyo on Tuesday. The meeting is part of PM Chinh's first official visit to Japan from November 22 to 25. Describing Japan as a leading important strategic partner of Vietnam, the Prime Minister praised the strong development of the two countries' extensive strategic partnership in all fields with high political trust.

He thanked Suga Yoshihide and Nikai Toshihiro, who is also former Secretary-General of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan, for actively promoting the Japanese Government's emergency vaccine assistance for Vietnam in the face of the complex COVID-19 situation. PM Chinh called on Suga, Nikai, and members of the Parliamentary Friendship Alliance to continue to contribute to the ties between the two countries' parliaments, parliamentarians, and young leaders, and bring into play the role of parliamentary friendship groups.

Nikai affirmed that Japan - Vietnam Parliamentary Friendship Alliance will make more contributions to bilateral relations by further enhancing friendship and mutual understanding between the two peoples, including the young in order to create new opportunities for their multifaceted cooperation. On this occasion, PM Chinh attended an event marking the export of the Unshu mandarin, a speciality fruit of Japan, to Vietnam. (ANI/VOVWORLD)

