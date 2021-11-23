Left Menu

US blacklists 3 leaders of Islamic State's Khorasan

The US on Monday (local time) blacklisted three key members of the Islamic State's Khorasan Province (Daesh) also known as ISIS-K.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:07 IST
US blacklists 3 leaders of Islamic State's Khorasan
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The US on Monday (local time) blacklisted three key members of the Islamic State's Khorasan Province (Daesh) also known as ISIS-K. The State Department in a statement said that three key members of ISIS-K have been blacklisted as "Specially Designated Global Terrorists" to ensure Afghanistan cannot again become a platform for international terrorism.

The blacklisted leaders include "Sanaullah Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir, is ISIS-K's current overall emir. He was appointed by the ISIS core to lead ISIS-K in June 2020. Ghafari is responsible for approving all ISIS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding to conduct operations; Sultan Aziz Azam, also known as Sultan Aziz, has held the position of ISIS-K spokesperson since ISIS-K first came to Afghanistan; and Maulawi Rajab, also known as Maulawi Rajab Salahudin, is a senior leader of ISIS-K in Kabul Province, Afghanistan. Rajab plans ISIS-K's attacks and operations and commands ISIS-K groups conducting attacks in Kabul," read the statement. In addition to the key members, the US Department of Treasury has sanctioned Ismatullah Khalozai for providing financial support to ISIS-K.

According to the statement, Khalozai has been an international financial facilitator for the group. "Khalozai operated a Turkey-based hawala business to transfer funds to finance ISIS-K operations. He also operated a United Arab Emirates-based financing scheme, which involved sending luxury items to international destinations for resale, in an effort to generate funds for ISIS-K," added the statement.

As a result of these actions, US persons are generally prohibited from engaging in any transactions with those designated today. Their property and interests in property subject to US jurisdiction are blocked. Terrorist designations expose and isolate entities and individuals, and prevent them from exploiting the U.S. financial system. Moreover, designations can assist the law enforcement activities of US agencies and other relevant enforcement entities and governments. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021