Left Menu

Pak National Assembly's PAC warns of action if NAB chief doesn't appear before panel by Nov 29

The National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) has asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal to appear in front of the panel before November 29 and warned of action if he fails to do so.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:36 IST
Pak National Assembly's PAC warns of action if NAB chief doesn't appear before panel by Nov 29
Pakistan National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) has asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal to appear in front of the panel before November 29 and warned of action if he fails to do so. NAB chairman failed to appear before National Assembly's PAC meeting on Monday.

National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held a meeting on Monday to inspect the appropriation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accounts from 2010-17 and its audit paras from 2011 to 2017 along with those related to National Disaster Management Authority from 2015-18. PAC warned NAB Chairman and retired Justice Javed Iqbal to appear before the panel till November 29, reported Geo News. Noor Alam Khan, presiding convener of the Sub-Committee of the PAC stated that if Iqbal, who is also Principal Accounts Officer (PAO) at NAB, fails to appear before the panel by November 29, he will exercise his powers, reported the News International.

The convener of the PAC subcommittee, on Iqbal's non-attendance, assured him that no personal attacks will be made against him and only the talks with respect to the audit objections and paras will take place, reported Geo News. Alam also stated that he would personally welcome the NAB chairman. Geo News quoted Alam as saying, "Let me know in written when the principal accounts officer would appear and if you do not, then I will use my powers."

On Khawaja Asif's and Naveed Qamar's request, Alam gave the NAB's PAO one week time to appear before the committee. NAB had told the sub-committee that DG supervises their accounts and related affairs. NAB will appoint a separate office for the PAC sub-committee. Reported Geo News. NAB DG has asked for a three to four weeks time period to access the circumstance and find a solution. The sub-committee has permitted one week time, till November 29 to NAB PAO to appear before the panel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021