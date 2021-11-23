Left Menu

6 die, 14 rescued as ferry capsizes in eastern Sri Lanka

The Sri Lanka Navy on Tuesday afternoon said six people died and 14 people including children were rescued after a ferry capsized in Kinniya in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province earlier in the day.

ANI | Colombo | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:51 IST
6 die, 14 rescued as ferry capsizes in eastern Sri Lanka
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Colombo [Sri Lanka], November 23 (ANI/Xinhua): The Sri Lanka Navy on Tuesday afternoon said six people died and 14 people including children were rescued after a ferry capsized in Kinniya in Sri Lanka's Eastern Province earlier in the day. Navy Spokesperson Captain Indika De Silva told Xinhua that the ferry capsized early Tuesday while it was crossing a waterway as the bridge above has been damaged.

Police said the ferry capsized due to overcrowding. Initial reports showed that 22 people including students were on board the ferry. Navy divers recovered six bodies, including four children, while 14 people were rescued and admitted to nearby state hospitals.

Search and rescue operations are still underway. Captain Indika said it was unknown why students were on board the ferry, and eyewitnesses said they were crossing it to travel to school. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021