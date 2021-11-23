Left Menu

China: Social media platform bans users from flaunting wealth online

With Chinese users increasingly sharing more "wealth-bragging" videos on social media, a popular lifestyle platform in China has put a ban on such videos on its site.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:02 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:02 IST
China: Social media platform bans users from flaunting wealth online
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

With Chinese users increasingly sharing more "wealth-bragging" videos on social media, a popular lifestyle platform in China has put a ban on such videos on its site. Operators of Instagram-like platform Xiaohongshu announced recently that it is heeding the national call to offer 'healthy online content' in the country, Sixth Tone reported.

The company said it has so far flagged over 8,700 posts and "punished" 240 accounts for flaunting their wealth online. "The platform will firmly combat such content, which is detrimental to user experience and breeds an unhealthy ethos," an unnamed representative from Xiaohongshu said in the press release.Xiaohongshu was founded in 2013 and about 160 million users have download this app in a month.

Most of its users are women, who share lifestyle content largely encompassing makeup, skincare, and fashion tips through live streaming, short videos, photos, and posts. The social media app has long been associated with content that exaggerates reality, and was slammed last month after several users were found to have posted overly-filtered photos or misleading representations of scenic spots, Sixth Tone reported.

The move came as China's top cyberspace regulator in May urged social media platforms to prevent bragging about wealth, extravagance, and hedonism that could harm the development of minor users. In similar developments, the Chinese authorities, in an attempt to further tighten grip on internet usage, has unveiled a three-year plan to strengthen the management of the algorithms related to internet information services.

The three-year campaign will seek to put in place a sound management mechanism and supervision system and a standardised algorithm ecosystem, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in the guideline. Chinese regulators will strengthen the management of algorithms related to internet information services to foster "healthy" and "orderly" development of the industry. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021