Amid crackdown on internet personalities, Chinese authorities impose hefty fines on two live streamers

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:11 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
China has penalised two influential livestreamers millions of dollars for tax evasion. The Hangzhou tax bureau in eastern Zhejiang province imposed fines of USD 10.3 million on Zhu Chenhui and USD 27.7 million on Lin Shanshan, Yicai Global reported.

Tax authorities informed that both the personalities violated tax laws by recording their personal salaries as the operating income of their companies. Zhu Chenhui and Lin Shanshan are influential live streamers in China and work for Hangzhou Chenfan Clothing.

Observers say that the move is a part of China's crackdown on the live streaming industry. Meanwhile, the Chinese government has also unveiled a three-year plan to strengthen the management of the algorithms related to internet information services.

The three-year campaign will seek to put in place a sound management mechanism and supervision system and a standardised algorithm ecosystem, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) said in the guideline. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

