Left Menu

Russia's stance on Palestine remains same: Putin

Russia's stance on Palestine remains the same, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, adding that Moscow believes that all issues need to be resolved based on past decisions of the United Nations Security Council.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 23-11-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 17:24 IST
Russia's stance on Palestine remains same: Putin
President Vladimir Putin (File Pic). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], November 23 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia's stance on Palestine remains the same, President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday told his counterpart, Mahmoud Abbas, adding that Moscow believes that all issues need to be resolved based on past decisions of the United Nations Security Council.

"The position of Russia on the Palestinian issue, on the settlement of the Palestinian problem, remains unchanged. The Palestinian problem must be resolved in accordance with previous decisions at the level of the United Nations Security Council. On a just basis that takes into account the interests of all people who live there," Putin said during a meeting with Abbas in Sochi.

The Russian president added that Moscow will work in this direction despite difficulties that may arise. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
4
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021